Open Menu

Kirby Says White House Was Aware Of Kissinger's Trip To China, Seeks Similar Connections

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Connections

The White House was aware of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's trip to China for talks with the country's leadership and wishes it were able to establish the same sort of diplomatic connections, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The White House was aware of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's trip to China for talks with the country's leadership and wishes it were able to establish the same sort of diplomatic connections, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We did know he was going, and we look forward to hearing from Secretary Kissinger when he returns," Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked about Kissinger's trip. "It's unfortunate that a private citizen can meet with the defense minister and have a communication and the United States can't.

"

The US is attempting to resolve the lack of communication and resume military-to-military lines, Kirby said.

Kissinger, who helped normalize US-China relations under the Nixon administration, is on a private trip to China to better understand the mindset of Chinese leadership, regional media reported on Thursday.

Kissinger has met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his visit.

Xi reportedly noted that China will never forget Kissinger's contributions to US-China relations and expressed hope that he could play a constructive role in mending current ties.

Related Topics

Hearing China White House Visit Same United States Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

22 seconds ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

24 seconds ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

25 seconds ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

27 seconds ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

2 minutes ago
Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

17 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Rus ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Russian Attacks on Port Facilitie ..

17 minutes ago
 IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in ..

IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in Kiev, Kharkiv - Grossi

17 minutes ago
 Tour de France results and standings

Tour de France results and standings

17 minutes ago
 Poland Has Legal Tools to Ban Ukrainian Grain Impo ..

Poland Has Legal Tools to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Prime Minister

17 minutes ago
 FAB logs net profit of AED 8.1 bn in H1 2023

FAB logs net profit of AED 8.1 bn in H1 2023

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World