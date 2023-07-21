Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Connections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The White House was aware of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's trip to China for talks with the country's leadership and wishes it were able to establish the same sort of diplomatic connections, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We did know he was going, and we look forward to hearing from Secretary Kissinger when he returns," Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked about Kissinger's trip. "It's unfortunate that a private citizen can meet with the defense minister and have a communication and the United States can't.

The US is attempting to resolve the lack of communication and resume military-to-military lines, Kirby said.

Kissinger, who helped normalize US-China relations under the Nixon administration, is on a private trip to China to better understand the mindset of Chinese leadership, regional media reported on Thursday.

Kissinger has met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his visit.

Xi reportedly noted that China will never forget Kissinger's contributions to US-China relations and expressed hope that he could play a constructive role in mending current ties.

