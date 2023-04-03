Kirby Says White House Watching Trump Situation Closely

The White House is watching the situation around former US President Donald Trump "closely" ahead of his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The White House is watching the situation around former US President Donald Trump "closely" ahead of his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"We are watching this closely, as you might expect that we would and should. We are in touch with the state and local authorities as we should be, and we are monitoring as closely as we can," Kirby said during a press briefing.