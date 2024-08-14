Kiribati Votes In Test For Pro-China Govt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Tarawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Polls closed in the Pacific nation of Kiribati Wednesday, capping a campaign dominated by cost of living worries, rising sea levels and questions about the benefit of deeper ties with China.
Voters have been selecting a batch of lawmakers to represent their 130,000-strong nation of more than a dozen islands and atolls hugging the international dateline.
The vote takes place as China and the United States and its allies vie for influence across the Pacific.
The incumbent president, 63-year-old Taneti Maamau, is seeking to extend his almost-decade-long tenure.
Maamau has drawn Kiribati closer to Beijing, betting ties with the world's second-largest economy will help it meet ambitious 2036 development goals.
Ruth Cross Kwansing, a candidate for the South Tarawa region, said she decided to run to help people on Kiribati "develop and thrive".
