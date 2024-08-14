Open Menu

Kiribati Votes In Test For Pro-China Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Kiribati votes in test for pro-China govt

Tarawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Polls closed in the Pacific nation of Kiribati Wednesday, capping a campaign dominated by cost of living worries, rising sea levels and questions about the benefit of deeper ties with China.

Voters have been selecting a batch of lawmakers to represent their 130,000-strong nation of more than a dozen islands and atolls hugging the international dateline.

The vote takes place as China and the United States and its allies vie for influence across the Pacific.

The incumbent president, 63-year-old Taneti Maamau, is seeking to extend his almost-decade-long tenure.

Maamau has drawn Kiribati closer to Beijing, betting ties with the world's second-largest economy will help it meet ambitious 2036 development goals.

Ruth Cross Kwansing, a candidate for the South Tarawa region, said she decided to run to help people on Kiribati "develop and thrive".

Related Topics

World China Vote Beijing Tarawa United States Kiribati (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

9 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

9 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

9 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

9 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

9 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

9 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

10 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

10 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

10 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

10 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

10 hours ago

More Stories From World