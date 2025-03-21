Kirsty Coventry Elected First Woman President Of Olympic Movement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Costa Navarino, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry became the first woman and African to be elected president of the International Olympic Committee on Thursday declaring it to be an "extraordinary moment.".
At 41, the two-time Olympic swimming champion is also the youngest ever elected to be the most powerful person in sports governance.
She succeeds Thomas Bach, who steps down after 12 years, and said d she would work with the six other heavyweight rivals she beat.
"This is an extraordinary moment. As a nine-year-old girl I never thought that I would standing up here one day, getting to give back to this incredible movement of ours," Coventry said.
"This is not just a huge honour but it is a reminder to every single one of you that I will lead this organisation with so much pride, with the values at the core and I will make all of you very, very proud and, I hope, extremely confident in the decision you've taken today.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Coventry, who was strongly believed to be Bach's favoured candidate, was thought to be in a tight run race with IOC veteran Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior and World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe.
However, to general surprise the race was over after the first round of voting a majority of the 100-plus IOC members placing their faith in her to meet the serious challenges that lie ahead.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism
Groom murdered just three days after wedding
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia
ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration
Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain
Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan
PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA
Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad che ..
More Stories From World
-
Kirsty Coventry elected first woman president of Olympic movement2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing commemorates National Day of Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Belarus, China's Shanxi discuss bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
UN chief welcomes deals to halt energy attacks in Ukraine & Russia, with hope for peace2 hours ago
-
Across China: Taiwanese youth brews cross-Strait bonds through tea, rural revitalization2 hours ago
-
Across China: Taiwanese youth brews cross-Strait bonds through tea, rural revitalization2 hours ago
-
‘We are determined to bring about change:’ President Pezeshkian delivers message on New Year’s ..2 hours ago
-
President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM3 hours ago
-
President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM3 hours ago
-
East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l activities amid flower sea3 hours ago
-
Chinese researchers develop brain-machine interface to help patients with speech problems communicat ..3 hours ago
-
Xi visits flower industry park in southwest China's Yunnan Province4 hours ago