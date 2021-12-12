UrduPoint.com

Kishida Becomes First Japanese Prime Minister In Years To Move Into Official Residence

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida became the country's first prime minister in 10 years to move into his official residence during his time of governing.

"It has been a long time since my last move so I feel very fresh. I made this decision based on the position that my move can help me focus on various significant public affairs," Kishida told reporters during a press conference on Saturday.

The broadcast of the conference is available on the website of the prime minister's office.

"I would like to spend as much time with my family as possible," Kishida added when reporters asked whether the prime minister's family will also move in with him.

Since his election this October, Kishida has been living at the parliamentary dormitory not too far from the chancellery.

The last Japanese prime minister to move into the official residence was Yoshihiko Noda in 2011.  Shinzo Abe, who headed the Japanese government after Noda, chose to stay at his private residence after the election.

More Stories From World

