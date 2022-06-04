UrduPoint.com

Kishida Could Become First Prime Minister Of Japan To Attend NATO Summit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 07:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could become Japan's first leader to join a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, Japanese media report.

Kishida will travel to Germany for the G7 leaders' summit that will kick off on June 26. His possible participation in the NATO summit in Spain is currently being worked out, the NHK broadcaster said on Saturday.

A Japanese government source told the Kyodo news agency on Saturday that Kishida's possible attendance at the June 29-30 NATO summit depends on the domestic political situation leading up to a House of Councillors election likely to be held on July 10.

At the end of May, Japanese media reported that Kishida had told US President Joe Biden during their meeting in Tokyo that Japan intends to conduct next year's G7 summit in the city of Hiroshima, and Biden has endorsed the city as the venue for the 2023 summit.

