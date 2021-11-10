(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The lower chamber of the Japanese parliament elected Fumio Kishida, the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the 101st Japanese prime minister by a majority of 297 votes at a session that was broadcast live.

In Japan, a prime minister is elected by a majority vote. Each political party proposes its candidate. Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party secured a majority in the lower chamber on October 31.