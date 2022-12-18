UrduPoint.com

Kishida Government Approval In Japan Drops To Record 25% - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Only a quarter of the Japanese approve of the government's job performance, a record low for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet, according to a poll out Sunday.

The government's approval rating continued its downward trend in December, falling 6 percentage points from last month, a phone survey conducted by the Mainichi Shimbun daily over the weekend showed.

A slip in approval ratings below 30% may trigger a snap vote and is seen as dangerous for a prime minister in Japan.

Of the 1,013 adults sampled by the daily, the number of those who distrusted the government stood at 69%, up from 62% in November.

A vast majority of those polled spoke critically of Kishida's plans to raise taxes and slash social benefits. Respondents were split on the defense spending hike but most were favorable of Japan having counterstrike capabilities.

