Kishida Holds 1st Conversation With US Leader Since Taking Office As Japan Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held the first telephone conversation since taking office with US President Joe Biden, during which the sides confirmed their intention to strengthen the Japanese-US alliance and to implement the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In addition, according to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese prime minister said during the conversation that he intends to continue working on such global problems as coronavirus response, climate change, as well as complete denuclearization of the world.

In turn, Biden reaffirmed US commitments to defend Japan.

The parties also expressed a unanimous opinion on the need for further cooperation to resolve the problem of the Japanese kidnapped by the North Korean security services.