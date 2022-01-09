Kishida Negotiating COVID-19 Restrictions for US Military in Japan With Washington

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The possibility of banning the US military from leaving American bases in Japan without an urgent need, which was raised at the 2 + 2 format meeting on Friday, is being negotiated, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

On Friday, foreign and defense ministers of Japan discussed issues of security and cooperation, including the spread of COVID-19, with their US counterparts.

"In the areas around American bases, as well as in nearby administrative centers, the number of infections is growing. We are deeply concerned about this. In this regard, during telephone conversations of foreign ministers, as well as during a 2 + 2 meeting, we demanded that the American side accept measures, and finally, as a result of negotiations, we have agreed with the United States in principle that unnecessary outings of military personnel should be controlled and prohibited," Kishida said, as aired by Japanese broadcaster NHK.

According to Kishida, the specifics of new COVID-19 measures are being discussed now.

According to the Japanese health ministry, more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Japan on Saturday, 1,700 of them in Okinawa. This is the highest rate for the prefecture during the entire pandemic. In Tokyo, 1,200 new cases were confirmed. Since Sunday, prefectures of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, where US military bases are located, have adopted a regime of enhanced measures to combat coronavirus.

According to WHO, since the beginning of the pandemic, Japan confirmed 1.74 million cases of COVID-19 with 18,398 cumulative deaths.