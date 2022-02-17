Kishida Notes Importance of Diplomacy to Reduce Ukraine Tensions During Talks With Putin

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 07:30 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he stressed the importance of diplomacy in reducing tensions around Ukraine during his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
"I had phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Putin gave an explanation of the Russian position (on the Ukrainian issue). I, in turn, stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve the problem," Kishida told a press conference.