Kishida, Putin Confirm Commitment To Dialogue On Japan-Russia Peace Deal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:03 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed commitment to continue dialogue on the Japan-Russia peace agreement during a phone conversation on Thursday.
"We confirmed that negotiations will be conducted on the basis of existing agreements," Kishida said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.
According to Kyodo, Putin voiced readiness to meet with Kishida face-to-face and make efforts to achieve progress on negotiations on the peace deal.