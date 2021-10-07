UrduPoint.com

Kishida, Putin Confirm Commitment To Dialogue On Japan-Russia Peace Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:03 PM

Kishida, Putin Confirm Commitment to Dialogue on Japan-Russia Peace Deal

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed commitment to continue dialogue on the Japan-Russia peace agreement during a phone conversation on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed commitment to continue dialogue on the Japan-Russia peace agreement during a phone conversation on Thursday.

"We confirmed that negotiations will be conducted on the basis of existing agreements," Kishida said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

According to Kyodo, Putin voiced readiness to meet with Kishida face-to-face and make efforts to achieve progress on negotiations on the peace deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Agreement

Recent Stories

NUST set to exhibit research excellence in Karachi

NUST set to exhibit research excellence in Karachi

20 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir explains as to why she is missing from ..

Hania Aamir explains as to why she is missing from Instagram

22 minutes ago
 Farmers getting international rates on their outpu ..

Farmers getting international rates on their outputs: Cheema

2 minutes ago
 717 students benefiting from Early Age Programming ..

717 students benefiting from Early Age Programming, eight IT labs setup in merge ..

2 minutes ago
 PML-N leadership making futile efforts to make acc ..

PML-N leadership making futile efforts to make accountability process ineffectiv ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary to expedite relief activities in H ..

Chief Secretary to expedite relief activities in Harnai district

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.