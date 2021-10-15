Kishida, Putin Reaffirm Commitment to Continue Peace Treaty Talks - Japan Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reaffirmed during a phone conversation their commitment to continue the peace treaty talks, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

"During the phone conversation, the leaders of Japan and Russia have reaffirmed the earlier agreement to continue the negotiations on a peace treaty," Motegi said, answering the question whether the recent visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko would affect the negotiating process.