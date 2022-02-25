UrduPoint.com

Kishida Says Hard To Predict Impact Of Situation In Ukraine On Japan-Russia Peace Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 05:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that it was too hard to predict the impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on the course of the Japanese-Russian peace treaty talks.

"Our country's position on the Northern Territories issue (Southern Kuril Islands) remains unchanged. Concerning the impact on the talks on the Northern Territories as well as the related economic activities, I would like to refrain from predictions to the moment," Kishida said at a press conference.

