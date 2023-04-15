UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Kishida to Deliver Public Address in Wakayama Despite Saturday Incident - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to hold three public events on Saturday, despite the incident in Wakayama, the Kyodo news agency reports citing sources in the Liberal Democratic Party.

The NHK broadcaster reported earlier in the day that the sound of a loud blast was heard in the vicinity of an upcoming public speech that Kishida was scheduled to deliver in Wakayama on Saturday morning. The prime minister was evacuated and was not harmed. One man was arrested.

Kyodo said that no injuries were reported following the incident and that Kishida initially canceled his public speech in Wakayama.

Later on Saturday, Kyodo reported that the prime minister had left the Wakayama Prefecture main police headquarters and was planning to deliver a public address in the city of Wakayama and then two more speeches in Chiba.

