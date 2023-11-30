Open Menu

Kissinger A 'great Statesman' Who Will Be 'greatly Missed': UK's Cameron

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Kissinger a 'great statesman' who will be 'greatly missed': UK's Cameron

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Late US diplomat Henry Kissinger was a "great statesman" who will be "greatly missed on the world stage," UK foreign minister David Cameron said Thursday.

"Most saddened to hear that Henry Kissinger has passed away," Cameron wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "He was a great statesman and a deeply respected diplomat who will be greatly missed on the world stage."

