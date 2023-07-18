Kissinger, Chinese Defense Minister Meet in Beijing - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Tuesday in Beijing, amid suspended high-level military dialogue between the US and China, Bloomberg reported.

Both Kissinger and Li said that the two countries needed to work productively together, according to a readout from the Chinese defense ministry.

Li has not spoken with his US counterpart since 2018 when US sanctions were imposed on him.

Kissinger, seen as a friend to China since helping normalize US-China relations during the Nixon administration, last visited Beijing in 2019, when he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.