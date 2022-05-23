Kissinger Says Ukraine Should Ideally Become Neutral State, Bridge Between Russia, Europe

The situation in Ukraine would ideally result in the transformation of Ukraine into a neutral bridge state between Russia and Europe, former US Secretary of State and veteran foreign policy scholar Henry Kissinger said at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos on Monday

"About eight years ago, when the idea of membership of Ukraine in NATO came up, I wrote an article in which I said that the ideal outcome would be if Ukraine could be constituted as a neutral kind of state, as a bridge between Russia and Europe," Kissinger said. "I think that opportunity does not now exist in the same manner, but it could still be conceived as an ultimate objective."

Kissinger, 98, made the remarks in a virtually discussion with World Economic Forum founder and chief Klaus Schwab as part of the organization's annual meeting in Davos.

Kissinger is known for his efforts to ease tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union, as well as for opening up relations between the United States and China during his time at the State Department and as a National Security Advisor.

The former Secretary of State said movement toward peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine needs to begin within the next two months or so.

The outcome of the war should be outlined before it creates upheavals and tensions that are more difficult to overcome, Kissinger added.