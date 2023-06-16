UrduPoint.com

Kissinger Says US-China Military Conflict Over Taiwan Probable

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A military conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan is a probability given the current direction of the bilateral relationship, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger told Bloomberg.

"On the current trajectory of relations, I think some military conflict is probable," Kissinger said in an interview.

"The current trajectory of relations must be altered."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Beijing from June 18-19. Blinken was set to travel to China earlier this year, but the top diplomat suspended the trip following the transit of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon across the United States.

According to Kissinger, it is now up to both sides to step back from "the top of a precipice."

