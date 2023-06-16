UrduPoint.com

Kissinger Says US To Become Isolated If It Continues To Focus On American Interests Alone

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Kissinger Says US to Become Isolated If It Continues to Focus on American Interests Alone

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The United States will become isolated if Washington fails to balance its own interests with the needs of the global community, former US Secretary of State and prominent geopolitical thinker Henry Kissinger said in an interview.

"In the present period, the debate had shifted to extremes in which there is an extreme theory of America first, which is applied on both sides, but in such a way that it focuses too much on American interests and not on global interests," Kissinger told Bloomberg. "That is a challenge.

But anyone who wants to conduct a serious American foreign policy must balance the two. Or America will become isolated."

The Trump administration branded its foreign policy approach as "America First," although the Biden administration has also pursued hard-line policies on a number of national security issues including and Washington's approach to China and Russia.

The 100-year-old Kissinger, the last surviving member of the Nixon administration, served in a number of top security and diplomatic positions in the White House during the 1970s.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington White House Trump United States Top

Recent Stories

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

23 minutes ago
 Talal Al Falasi visits Dubai Civil Defence Readine ..

Talal Al Falasi visits Dubai Civil Defence Readiness Room

53 minutes ago
 9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port so ..

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port source

1 hour ago
 Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

1 hour ago
 Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BU ..

Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BUITEMS

1 hour ago
 US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian ..

US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.