Kissinger Says US to Become Isolated If It Continues to Focus on American Interests Alone

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The United States will become isolated if Washington fails to balance its own interests with the needs of the global community, former US Secretary of State and prominent geopolitical thinker Henry Kissinger said in an interview.

"In the present period, the debate had shifted to extremes in which there is an extreme theory of America first, which is applied on both sides, but in such a way that it focuses too much on American interests and not on global interests," Kissinger told Bloomberg. "That is a challenge.

But anyone who wants to conduct a serious American foreign policy must balance the two. Or America will become isolated."

The Trump administration branded its foreign policy approach as "America First," although the Biden administration has also pursued hard-line policies on a number of national security issues including and Washington's approach to China and Russia.

The 100-year-old Kissinger, the last surviving member of the Nixon administration, served in a number of top security and diplomatic positions in the White House during the 1970s.