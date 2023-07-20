MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is in China on a private visit, but his goal is to better understand the mindset of the Chinese leadership so he can report his impressions back to Washington, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The source said the visit had been planned for at least two months, and noted that by traveling as a private individual and at the same time as a person respected by the political elites in both countries, Kissinger hoped to have more intimate discussions with Chinese leaders, which is usually difficult to achieve when visiting as an official.

Earlier in the day, Kissinger met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diayoutai guest house in Beijing.

The Chinese leader recalled Kissinger's meeting with Mao Zedong in 1975 and noted that China will never forget Kissinger's contribution to bilateral relations, expressing hope that Kissinger will continue to play a constructive role in putting China-US relations back on the right track.

On Tuesday, Kissinger met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Beijing. The US diplomat was quoted by the Chinese Defense Ministry as saying that "neither the United States nor China can afford to treat the other as an adversary."

Kissinger, seen as a friend to Beijing since he helped normalize US-China relations during the Nixon administration, last visited Beijing in 2019, when he met with Xi.