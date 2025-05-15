Kiswa Of Holy Kaaba Raised In Preparation For Hajj 1446 AH
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has raised the lower part of the Holy Kaaba’s Kiswa by three meters, marking a longstanding tradition observed ahead of the pilgrimage season.
According to the official details, the meticulous process involves dismantling the lower section of the black silk cover, separating the corners, elevating the Kiswa to the required height, and securing it in place. A white cotton cloth, approximately two meters wide, is then draped around the exposed section to shield it. Additionally, the traditional lamps are repositioned following the completion of the procedure.
This annual practice is designed to preserve the sanctity and integrity of the Kiswa, protecting it from potential wear or damage - particularly during the intense crowds of pilgrims who perform Tawaf (circumambulation) in close proximity to the Kaaba.
The operation was carried out by highly specialized teams adhering to rigorous safety protocols and procedures that respect the spiritual significance of the site. Officials emphasized that this tradition reflects the high level of organization and comprehensive preparations undertaken each year to welcome pilgrims from around the world.
The raising of the Kiswa is one of many measures implemented to ensure the safety, comfort, and spiritual focus of Hajj pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rites with ease and serenity.
Recent Stories
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..
Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army
More Stories From World
-
Kiswa of Holy Kaaba raised in preparation for Hajj 1446 AH5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May 10 Indo-Pak ceasefir ..8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng44 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi discuss peace, regional security in South Asia with Belgian journo, Nepalese envo ..55 minutes ago
-
6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye5 hours ago
-
2nd Phase of Hajj Flight Operation: PIA’s median flight arrives in Jeddah with 305 pilgrims6 hours ago
-
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador Hashmi6 hours ago
-
First waste-to-energy plant in Central Asia to be built in Kyrgyzstan10 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister Araqchi calls for expansion of cooperation with Japan10 hours ago
-
6.0-magnitude earthquake mits Mugla, Türkiye10 hours ago
-
President Kais Saied demands top priority for social justice10 hours ago
-
DP World International League T20 Season 4 to commence on 'Eid Al Etihad'10 hours ago