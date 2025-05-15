Kiswa of Holy Kaaba raised in preparation for Hajj 1446 AH

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has raised the lower part of the Holy Kaaba’s Kiswa by three meters, marking a longstanding tradition observed ahead of the pilgrimage season.

According to the official details, the meticulous process involves dismantling the lower section of the black silk cover, separating the corners, elevating the Kiswa to the required height, and securing it in place. A white cotton cloth, approximately two meters wide, is then draped around the exposed section to shield it. Additionally, the traditional lamps are repositioned following the completion of the procedure.

This annual practice is designed to preserve the sanctity and integrity of the Kiswa, protecting it from potential wear or damage - particularly during the intense crowds of pilgrims who perform Tawaf (circumambulation) in close proximity to the Kaaba.

The operation was carried out by highly specialized teams adhering to rigorous safety protocols and procedures that respect the spiritual significance of the site. Officials emphasized that this tradition reflects the high level of organization and comprehensive preparations undertaken each year to welcome pilgrims from around the world.

The raising of the Kiswa is one of many measures implemented to ensure the safety, comfort, and spiritual focus of Hajj pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rites with ease and serenity.