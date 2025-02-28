KIU and Xian Northwestern University China Agree to Strengthen Academic and Research Collaboration

(@FahadShabbir)

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Karakoram International University (KIU) and Xian Northwestern University China have agreed to enhance academic and research collaboration. This development took place during a meeting between KIU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Attaullah Shah and Xian Northwestern University President Professor Dr Sun Qingwei.

Upon his arrival at Xian Northwestern University, the KIU Vice Chancellor received a warm welcome from the university’s president and senior leadership. During the meeting, both institutions discussed key areas of cooperation, including faculty and student exchange programs, joint research projects, and PhD and postdoctoral scholarships for KIU students.

Professor Dr Attaullah Shah gave a detailed presentation on KIU’s academic and research advancements, particularly highlighting the impact of climate change on the region. He emphasized the need for collaborative research and an integrated approach to mitigate climate-related disasters.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the KIU Vice Chancellor presented his book on Pakistan-China friendship to the President of Xian Northwestern University. This partnership is expected to foster academic and research collaboration, promote cultural exchange, and drive innovation in the region.