KIU, ICC Malaysia To Collaborate For Promoting Higher Education And Research

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Karakoram International University (KIU) and the International Center for Culture and Communication Malaysia (ICCM) have agreed to work together to promote higher education and research.

According to KIU’s Public Relations Department this agreement was reached during a meeting between KIU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah and ICCM representatives Benjamin Leong and Dr Amna Javed.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on enhancing the skills of students, faculty, and staff, as well as launching joint programs in TVET education and engineering technology. The Vice-Chancellor highlighted his vision for strengthening TVET education at KIU and across Gilgit-Baltistan and emphasized the university's existing partnerships with institutions in China, Malaysia, Central Asia, and Europe.

Dr Attaullah Shah shared that 24 students from KIU are currently studying in Chinese universities under exchange programs, and 40 more students will be sent next year to the Forestry and Technology College in Greece. The objective is to provide students with international exposure, modern technological skills, and expertise in horticulture and forestry.

Furthermore, KIU and ICCM aim to collaborate with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to promote TVET education in the region. ICCM representative Benjamin Leong praised the Vice-Chancellor’s commitment to international education. At the end of the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor presented a book on Mountain Studies to the ICCM delegates.

