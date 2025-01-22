KIU,University of Sunderland UK to collaborate on transnational education

Karakoram International University (KIU) and the University of Sunderland UK have agreed to collaborate on Transnational Education (TNE)

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Karakoram International University (KIU) and the University of Sunderland UK have agreed to collaborate on Transnational Education (TNE).

According to KIU's Public Relations Department this decision was reached during a meeting between KIU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah and Dr. James Scott, Academic Director for Transnational Education at the University of Sunderland, UK.

The meeting focused on launching student exchange programs, enhancing research collaboration and creating scholarship opportunities for KIU students.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah emphasized the importance of academic cooperation and international partnerships to benefit students and enhance the global standing of the university.

Roots Millennium System representative Walid Mushtaq was also present and expressed interest in collaborating with KIU to promote quality education and research in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the meeting it was decided that KIU and the University of Sunderland will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate various academic and research activities, including student exchange programs. Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah also presented his book to the delegates during the meeting.