UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiwi Deputy PM Brings Virus Hoax Advocate Down To Flat Earth

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:19 PM

Kiwi deputy PM brings virus hoax advocate down to flat Earth

A coronavirus skeptic who confronted New Zealand's deputy leader on the campaign trail was met with a blunt response when the lawmaker called him a flat-Earther

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A coronavirus skeptic who confronted New Zealand's deputy leader on the campaign trail was met with a blunt response when the lawmaker called him a flat-Earther.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters was taking questions from a crowd at an election event in Tauranga this week when he was asked to prove that Covid-19 existed.

"We've got someone who obviously got an education in America," Peters said, referring to the man's apparent North American accent.

Peters continued by citing the mounting US death toll from the virus -- over 215,000 -- and the rising case numbers around the world.

"And here is someone who gets up and says:'the Earth is flat'," he added.

"Sorry sunshine, wrong place." The nation's vote on Saturday has been dubbed the "Covid" election with the country's success in dealing with virus boosting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hopes of returning to office.

New Zealand has recorded just 25 Covid-19 deaths in its population of five million, and the country's response has been singled out for praise by the World Health Organisation.

Not all parties in the race have rejected virus misinformation, with the Advance New Zealand Party's promotion of Coronavirus conspiracies drawing action from Facebook on Thursday.

The social media giant shut down the party's page two days before the general election, citing repeated sharing of misinformation.

al/ns/fox

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Education Vote Social Media Facebook Man Tauranga Event All From Race Million Election 2018 New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gujranwala administration allows PDM to hold its p ..

20 minutes ago

Polish Health Ministry Reports Second Consecutive ..

46 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks end sharply down

48 seconds ago

Supporters of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Call for Parli ..

49 seconds ago

ISS Crew to Fix Russian Oxygen Supply System on Th ..

53 seconds ago

Search Underway in French Health Minister's House ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.