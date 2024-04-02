Kiwi Meat Exporter's Annual Results Reflect Challenging Market Conditions
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) New Zealand's largest red meat exporter Silver Fern Farms released its 2023 annual results on Tuesday, which reflected a year of challenging market conditions impacting the whole supply chain.
"Depressed consumer confidence across our key markets has put pressure on our customers, the Operating Company, and ultimately, returns for our farmer suppliers," said Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Chair Rob Hewett.
The impact of one-off events throughout the year, such as Cyclone Gabrielle, caused damage and disrupted operations at the processing sites for a number of weeks, Hewett said.
He said after several years of strong performance and record returns to shareholders, it is disappointing to not be in a position to distribute any dividends but is confident in the Operating Company's ability to recover when market conditions become more favorable.
Silver Fern Farms Limited has posted a 24.4 million NZ Dollars (14.53 million U.S. dollars) loss after tax, with revenue decreasing 497 million NZ dollars on the previous year to 2.78 billion NZ dollars. Silver Fern Farms Co-operative has posted a 10.7 million NZ dollars loss after tax, according to the annual results.
