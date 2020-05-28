UrduPoint.com
Kiwi Pair Survive 19 Days Lost In 'Mines Of Moria' National Park

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:56 AM

Two New Zealand hikers survived 19 days in a rugged national park home to the shooting location for the "Mines of Moria" in the Lord of the Rings films, drinking puddle water to stay alive, they said Thursday

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Two New Zealand hikers survived 19 days in a rugged national park home to the shooting location for the "Mines of Moria" in the Lord of the Rings films, drinking puddle water to stay alive, they said Thursday.

Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, both 23, set off on a five-day camping trip in Kahurangi National Park on the South Island on May 8 but became disorientated in heavy fog.

A military helicopter rescued them on Wednesday after a huge search operation in the area, which was the shooting location for Frodo and the Fellowship's escape from the grim Mines of Moria in Peter Jackson's blockbuster Lord of the Rings films.

The pair had only minor injuries suffered during falls as they desperately searched for water, with Reynolds twisting his ankle and O'Connor wrenching her back.

Reynolds said they became lost in fog that lasted three days, and boiled water from "a little rocky puddle" to drink as their food supplies dwindled.

"We were very lost at this point," he told Radio New Zealand, saying they eventually decided to make camp and "wait out our injuries".

"It was 13 days with no food but the saving grace was that two minutes' walk across the gully was a fresh mossy stream that was nice and clean for us to drink -- that's what kept up alive."He said a helicopter flew within 50 metres (55 yards) at one point but failed to spot them, prompting the pair to light a fire to signal future searchers.

