Open Menu

Kiwi Spinner Ajaz Takes Five Wickets But India Ahead In Third Test

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Kiwi spinner Ajaz takes five wickets but India ahead in third Test

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Spinner Ajaz Patel claimed five wickets as New Zealand bowled out India for 263, with the hosts taking a lead of 28 on day two of a keenly fought third Test on Saturday.

New Zealand were 26-1 at tea after Akash Deep bowled skipper Tom Latham for one in the first over of the visitors' second innings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Devon Conway, on 15, and Will Young, on eight, were at the crease at the break.

Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 90 before New Zealand ended the home side's reply to their 235 in the second session.

Gill and overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who hit 60, counter-attacked in a stand of 96 and Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 38 off 36 balls.

Glenn Phillips struck soon after lunch to send back Ravindra Jadeja, caught at slip for 14.

Mumbai-born New Zealander Ajaz got Sarfaraz Khan caught behind for a duck in the next over.

Gill took on the spinners with boundaries in the next few overs before left-arm spinner Ajaz had him caught at slip.

Sundar, a left-handed batsman, and Ravichandran Ashwin took India into the lead before Ajaz got Ashwin out for his sixth career five-wicket haul.

Ajaz claimed all 10 wickets in an innings in a 2021 Test at the same venue.

Resuming on 86-4, the batsmen came out aggressively as India look to avoid an embarrassing 3-0 series whitewash on home soil.

Gill survived a reprieve on 45 by substitute fielder Mark Chapman, who failed to hang on to a high catch off Phillips' bowling while running in from long-on.

Gill reached his fifty with a single and Pant kept up the attack with regular boundaries to raise his half-ton in 36 balls.

New Zealand won the first two matches to seal their first-ever Test series triumph in India.

Related Topics

India Attack Mumbai Washington Young Same Lead Conway Mark Chapman Rishabh Pant Sarfaraz Khan All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

7 minutes ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

57 minutes ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

6 hours ago
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

15 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

15 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

15 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

15 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World