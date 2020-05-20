UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiwis Eye Shorter Working Week In Post-lockdown Economy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:52 AM

Kiwis eye shorter working week in post-lockdown economy

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday raised the prospect of Kiwis enjoying extra public holidays and a shorter working week to help kickstart New Zealand's post-lockdown econom

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday raised the prospect of Kiwis enjoying extra public holidays and a shorter working week to help kickstart New Zealand's post-lockdown economy.

Ardern said she wanted to encourage "nimble" and creative ideas for recovery after a strict seven-week lockdown that helped New Zealand contain COVID-19 but stalled the economy.

Suggestions included moving to a four-day week and creating extra public holidays to help boost spending in the tourism and hospitality sectors that have been hit particularly hard by the lockdown.

"This is an extraordinary time and we should be willing to consider extraordinary ideas," she told reporters, adding: "I haven't ruled anything in or out." Ardern said there is "a range of options and we should be open (minded)".

After talking to tourism industry representatives on Tuesday, the prime minister said working from home during lockdown had shown how productive employees could be if given extra flexibility.

She said a four-day week could work the same way if employers were willing to try it.

"Think about if that's something that would work for your workplace, because it certainly would help tourism all around the country," she said.

New Zealand, with a population of five million, has recorded just 21 coronavirus deaths, thanks largely to the early lockdown and rigorous adherence to anti-virus measures.

International borders remain closed but New Zealanders are now free to travel domestically, with tourism operators and airlines ramping up services to meet demand.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Holidays Same Turkish Lira All From Industry Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cameroon president breaks media silence after two ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

UAE Sends 14 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Palestine Am ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan reports  986 deaths with 45, 898 cases o ..

57 minutes ago

PM to address World Economic Forum today

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 May 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.