Kiwis Stumble At 22-2 After Kamindu's 1,000-run Milestone
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) New Zealand were flailing at 22-2 and trailing by 580 on Friday against a dominant Sri Lankan batting attack that saw middle-order maestro Kamindu Mendis reach 1,000 runs from just eight Test appearances.
Sri Lanka declared at 602-5 shortly before stumps on day two in Galle after a 200-run partnership between Kamindu and Kusal Mendis -- the third century-plus stand of the innings.
The tourists then lost their openers inside nine overs, with Tom Latham caught on the fifth ball of the innings for two and Devon Conway dismissed for nine.
Kane Williamson (six) and Ajaz Patel (nought) will resume on Saturday.
Kamindu reached the 1,000-run milestone in 13 innings played since his debut at the same ground two years ago, equalling the record of Australian great Don Bradman.
Only two others -- England's Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes of the West Indies -- have surpassed him, both reaching the landmark in 12 innings.
"Kamindu Mendis, obviously he has just taken off," all-rounder and former captain Angelo Mathews told reporters.
"He doesn't get rattled and plays one ball at a time," he added. "He is quite amazing."
Kamindu, a 25-year-old Galle native, made an unbeaten 182 before the declaration alongside Kusal on 106.
His five centuries from 13 innings also made him third-fastest to that record, tied with Bradman and the West Indies' George Headley.
The left-hander has been in excellent form this year and was also Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer in their last two series against Bangladesh and England.
Kamindu's overnight partner Mathews departed for 88 when Glen Phillips got him caught at square leg by rookie quick Will O'Rourke.
Phillips then sent back Dhananjaya de Silva for 44 when the skipper swept a delivery into the gloves of wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
It was Phillips's third wicket for the innings after he bowled Dinesh Chandimal for 116 in the last session of the opening day.
O'Rourke had impressed in the first Test with his second five-wicket haul in three matches, but toiled without result in Sri Lanka's innings, conceding 81 runs without reward.
"The surface is different to first Test," New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said.
"We missed some chances as well... in the subcontinent it's difficult if you give the batters a chance."
Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-Test series by 63 runs and are eyeing their first Test series win against the Kiwis since 2009.
Friday was the first time Sri Lanka surpassed 500 against New Zealand from 40 matches.
New Zealand have not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
More Stories From World
-
At UNGA, PM reiterates call for Afghan Govt's action against terrorist groups3 minutes ago
-
At UNGA, PM Shehbaz exposes India's 'classical settler-colonial project' in IIOJK13 minutes ago
-
Madrid return to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash22 minutes ago
-
Records tumble for Sri Lanka's middle-order marvel Kamindu22 minutes ago
-
Govt's tough decisions bearing fruits as Pakistan's economy stabilizes, inflation drops to single di ..23 minutes ago
-
Ban on X imposed due to national security issues, not to curb freedom of expression: Tarar1 hour ago
-
Australia recall World Cup-winning trio for fourth England ODI1 hour ago
-
Austria far right eyes historic victory in tight polls1 hour ago
-
Israel ground operation in Lebanon would be 'short': security official2 hours ago
-
Climate activists jailed for throwing soup at Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'2 hours ago
-
Hurricane leaves millions without power, four dead in southeast US2 hours ago
-
Ireland fines Meta 91 mn euros over EU data breach2 hours ago