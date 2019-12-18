KL-Summit: Leaders, representatives of 20 Muslim countries gather to discuss issues of Muslim World

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan is not taking part in KL-Summit after Saudis’ pressure despite that Iran, Qatar and Turkey which are regional rivals of the Saudi Arabia are attending it.

Kuala Lumpur: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Leaders and representatives from over 20 Muslim countries have gathered in Kuala Lumpur to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit to discuss the issues being faced by the Muslims across the country.

According to the reports, Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL-Summit) will take up the issues being faced by Muslims in Occupied Kashmir, middle East, the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, the plight of Rohingya Muslims minority and the state of Muslims in Xinjianag province of China.

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will address the summit with other leaders of 20 Muslim countries. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatar Emir Shikeh bin Hamid Al-Thani are also attending the summit in Kuala Lumpur despite that they had no relation with Saudi Arabia, the foreign media reported.

Saudi Arabia has already rejected the KL-Summit saying that it is not the right forum to discuss the important matters of 1.

75 billion Muslims across the world. Some analysts said that Saudi Arabia shunned the summit just fearing threat at the international forum for being “isolated by regional rivals Iran, Turkey and Qatar,”.

According to the reports, Saudi King Salman had rejected the summit saying that all such issues should be raised and discussed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and hinted participation of Saudi Araiba if the meeting was called under the auspices of the OIC.

“Saudis are much concerned about the KL-Summit,” said the sources while seeking anonymity. The refusal by Saudi Arabia—the birthplace of islam – has demonstrated some of the divisions in Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan—the only atomic power in the Muslim world, however, is not taking part in Kuala Lumpur Summit on the pretext of Saudis pressure.