Klaus Iohannis Officially Takes Oath As Romanian President

Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who has been reelected in November, on Saturday was officially sworn in as the country's president before the parliament, marking the start of his second five-year term

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who has been reelected in November, on Saturday was officially sworn in as the country's president before the parliament, marking the start of his second five-year term.

Iohannis won 66.06 percent of the vote in the runoff that took place on November 24. His rival, former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila of the Social Democratic Party, gained 33.95 percent.

"I accept today with great emotions the second mandate of the president of Romania.

Being fully aware of my constitutional responsibilities, I promise to be the president for all Romanians," Iohannis said while taking the oath, as quoted by Agerpress news agency.

The president expressed readiness to do everything to make "the people's dreams of European, modern and strong Romania come true."

Iohannis campaigned for closer ties with the European Union and the prospect of entering the Schengen Area and Eurozone. He also demonstrated intentions of strengthening strategic ties with NATO and the United States.

