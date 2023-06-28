Open Menu

Klimt's Final Masterpiece Sells For Record $108Mln - Sotheby's

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Klimt's Final Masterpiece Sells for Record $108Mln - Sotheby's

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The last portrait by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, titled "Dame MIT Facher" (Lady with a Fan), has been sold in London for $108 million, setting a European art auction record, the Sotheby's auction house said on Tuesday.

"After a lengthy bidding battle from clients on the phones and in the room, the star lot soared to 85.

3 million Pounds, setting a new auction record for a work of art in Europe," the statement said.

The price of the Klimt's painting without commission was 74 million pounds.

The previous auction record for an artwork sold in Europe belonged to Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti. In February 2010, his work "Walking Man I" went under the hammer at Sotheby's for 65 million pounds.

