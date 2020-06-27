UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KLM Gets 3.4 Bn Euro Dutch Bailout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:11 AM

KLM gets 3.4 bn euro Dutch bailout

The Dutch government on Friday approved a 3.4-billion-euro ($3.8-billion) bailout to prop up KLM through the coronavirus pandemic

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):The Dutch government on Friday approved a 3.4-billion-euro ($3.8-billion) bailout to prop up KLM through the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid package comes after Paris pledged seven billion euros for partner airline Air France after the outbreak brought international air travel to a near-standstill.

"The aid consists of a guarantee for bank loans of up to 2.4 billion euros and a direct loan from the state of up to one billion euros," a Dutch government statement said.

Air France-KLM said the loans would help the airline "overcome the crisis and prepare for the future.

" "These loans will enable KLM to weather the current COVID-19 crisis and prepare for the future," it said.

The Dutch government announced in April that it would give KLM an aid package of between two and four billion euros.

KLM and Air France are among a host of European airlines given state support to get through the pandemic.

Germany's Lufthansa is getting nine billion euros from Berlin to save Europe's largest airline group from bankruptcy.

Related Topics

Loan Weather Europe France Bank Paris Berlin April From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

NDMA delivers 603 ventilators to country's hospita ..

21 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference agains ..

21 minutes ago

US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Under ..

21 minutes ago

Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.