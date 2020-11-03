KLM pilots agree to take pay cut for bailout: airline

Dutch airline KLM said pilots had agreed on a five-year pay cut deal on Tuesday to resolve a crisis over a multi-billion-euro government bailout for the coronavirus-hit carrier

"The past few days have been incredibly intensive for everyone, with great pressure on the company, negative impact on reputation and internal divisions.

But in the end we, as KLM and unions, came to an agreement," chief executive Pieter Elbers said in a statement.