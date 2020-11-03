UrduPoint.com
KLM Pilots Agree To Take Pay Cut For Bailout: Airline

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:13 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Dutch airline KLM said pilots had agreed on a five-year pay cut deal on Tuesday to resolve a crisis over a multi-billion-euro government bailout for the coronavirus-hit carrier.

"The past few days have been incredibly intensive for everyone, with great pressure on the company, negative impact on reputation and internal divisions.

But in the end we, as KLM and unions, came to an agreement," chief executive Pieter Elbers said in a statement.

