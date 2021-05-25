KLM Says Reroutings From Belarus Will Not Affect Flight Duration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Dutch carrier KLM told Sputnik on Tuesday that it has suspended flights via Belarusian airspace "until further notice" but believes that reroutings will have virtually no effect on airline operations, and no flights will be seriously delayed.

According to the airline, the suspension will include "the code share flights to Minsk operated by Belavia."

"The impact on the operation is virtually none," KLM said, noting that flights bound for Moscow and St. Petersburg will not be delayed.

"Flights from the Far East to Amsterdam are at most 5 minutes delayed. Flights from Amsterdam to the Far East are not impacted as well, since the route is more north," the airline added.

Only on Monday, KLM denied in a comment to Sputnik that it will stop flying over Belarus, saying it saw no security risks in doing so after assessing the Ryanair plane incident.

Belarus drew heavy EU criticism after a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday over a bomb threat, which later turned out to have been faked.

Roman Protasevich, one of the passengers and the founder of a Telegram channel which Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the airport.

Despite Belarus maintaining that its air traffic controllers put no pressure on the crew to ground the plane, the Ryanair incident has sparked a strong backlash from the West. A number of airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, and Scandinavian Airlines, have since announced their intention to suspend operations in Belarusian airspace.

European leaders have called on all EU-based airlines to stop flying over Belarus and begin the process of banning Belarusian airlines from flying over the bloc's airspace or landing at its airports.

France has urged airlines operating in France to avoid Belarusian airspace and suspend the operating permit of Belarus' national carrier, Belavia. The UK Civil Aviation Authority has also suspended Belavia's operating permit and is requesting all British airlines to avoid using Belarusian airspace.