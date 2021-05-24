UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KLM Sees No Risk In Flying Over Belarus After Ryanair Jet Diversion

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:09 PM

KLM Sees No Risk in Flying Over Belarus After Ryanair Jet Diversion

Dutch flag carrier KLM told Sputnik on Monday that it will continue flying through Belarus after consulting the government in the wake of the weekend diversion of a Ryanair plane that traveled from Greece to Lithuania

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Dutch flag carrier KLM told Sputnik on Monday that it will continue flying through Belarus after consulting the government in the wake of the weekend diversion of a Ryanair plane that traveled from Greece to Lithuania.

"We have consulted all our sources, including the government, and performed our risk assessment. KLM sees no security risk. The operation to Belarus will continue normally," the company said.

The Ryanair plane was on its way out of the Belarusian airspace on Sunday when it was forced to divert to Minsk over a suspected bomb threat, which was not confirmed.

Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained after he disembarked.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted that he would raise Belarus' actions with EU leaders, who will meet in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday. He will propose recognizing Belarusian airspace as unsafe and barring Belarusian airlines from landing at EU airports.

Related Topics

Company Minsk Brussels Belarus Lithuania Greece Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of mishandling of complaint on Cit ..

19 minutes ago

MEPCO offers relief to tubewell consumers for paym ..

2 minutes ago

Promotion of livestock sector imperative to ensure ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania Opens Hijacking, Kidnapping Probe After ..

2 minutes ago

UAQ, RAK Rulers perform funeral prayers for Sheikh ..

27 minutes ago

Fahad Mustafa grabs cricketers’ attention

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.