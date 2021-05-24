KLM Sees No Risk in Flying Over Belarus After Ryanair Jet Diversion

Dutch flag carrier KLM told Sputnik on Monday that it will continue flying through Belarus after consulting the government in the wake of the weekend diversion of a Ryanair plane that traveled from Greece to Lithuania

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Dutch flag carrier KLM told Sputnik on Monday that it will continue flying through Belarus after consulting the government in the wake of the weekend diversion of a Ryanair plane that traveled from Greece to Lithuania.

"We have consulted all our sources, including the government, and performed our risk assessment. KLM sees no security risk. The operation to Belarus will continue normally," the company said.

The Ryanair plane was on its way out of the Belarusian airspace on Sunday when it was forced to divert to Minsk over a suspected bomb threat, which was not confirmed.

Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained after he disembarked.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted that he would raise Belarus' actions with EU leaders, who will meet in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday. He will propose recognizing Belarusian airspace as unsafe and barring Belarusian airlines from landing at EU airports.