KLM to halt flights over Strait of Hormuz after drone downing

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Dutch airline KLM said Friday it has suspended its flights over the Strait of Hormuz after Iran shot down a US drone in the strategic region.

"The incident with the drone is reason not to fly over the Strait of Hormuz for the time being. This is a precautionary measure," the company said in a statement.