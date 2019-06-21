UrduPoint.com
KLM To Halt Flights Over Strait Of Hormuz After Drone Downing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:02 PM

KLM to halt flights over Strait of Hormuz after drone downing

Dutch airline KLM said Friday it has suspended its flights over the Strait of Hormuz after Iran shot down a US drone in the strategic region

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Dutch airline KLM said Friday it has suspended its flights over the Strait of Hormuz after Iran shot down a US drone in the strategic region.

"The incident with the drone is reason not to fly over the Strait of Hormuz for the time being. This is a precautionary measure," the company said in a statement.

