UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KLM Virus Bailout To Go To Court In November: Greenpeace

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:06 AM

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Greenpeace

KLM could have its wings clipped after Greenpeace said Wednesday a court would hear its lawsuit next month against the government's multi-billion-euro bailout package for the Dutch airline

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ):KLM could have its wings clipped after Greenpeace said Wednesday a court would hear its lawsuit next month against the government's multi-billion-euro bailout package for the Dutch airline.

The Netherlands in June said it would give the beleaguered national carrier 3.4 billion euros in aid as governments around the world stepped up to help airlines which have suffered from travel restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But Greenpeace has opposed the bailout because it said KLM is operating without a solid climate action plan and the Dutch government's aviation policy is inadequate.

After the government rebuffed calls to tighten conditions on the bailout package, Greenpeace went forward with the lawsuit and said the case is set to be heard on November 18.

"The 'green conditions' that the government has set for state aid for KLM are flimsy and nothing but window-dressing," said Dewi Zloch, a climate and energy expert at Greenpeace Netherlands.

KLM's aid package consists of a guarantee for bank loans of up to 2.4 billion euros and a direct loan from the state of up to one billion euros.

The airline said previously the government loan was linked to "commitments to sustainable development" but it did not give further details.

Greenpeace in particular wants government to introduce a CO2 emissions ceiling for KLM which should then be reduced every year.

The Dutch Supreme Court ordered the state last year to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent of 1990 levels by the end of 2020, in a landmark case brought by environmental organisation Urgenda.

Related Topics

Loan Supreme Court World Bank Netherlands June November Gas 2020 From Government Billion Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

26 minutes ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

5 minutes ago

Rs. 3055.28 million costed implementation plan app ..

32 minutes ago

IGP for utilizing all resources for security of pr ..

32 minutes ago

UN Welcomes Libyan Parties' Agreements Reached on ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.