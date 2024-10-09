Klopp To Return As Head Of Red Bull Football Operations
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a new role as head of football operations at Red Bull, which owns the RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York clubs, the company said Wednesday.
Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years in charge, during which he rejuvenated the club and won the Premier League and Champions League.
His announcement in January that he was leaving came as a shock to the club's fans but Klopp said he was exhausted by the role.
The 57-year-old's new job with the Austrian energy drinks giant will not involve hands-on coaching.
According to a statement released by the company, "Klopp will not interfere in the day-to-day business of the clubs, but rather take on a higher-level strategic position."
Klopp himself said: "I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs.
"After nearly 25 years on the sideline, I couldn't be more excited to be involved in a project like this.
"The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is, has not."
