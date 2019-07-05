UrduPoint.com
Klyuchevskoi Volcano In Russia's Far East Erupting - Seismologists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:00 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) KAMCHATSKIY, July 5 (Sputnik) - Klyuchevskaya Sopka, the highest active volcano in Eurasia, located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, has started erupting, the press service of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern branch of the Russian academy of Sciences said on Friday.

The volcano, also known as Klyuchevskoi, erupts every three to five years. It previously erupted in 2015.

"After a long hiatus, in the early hours of Friday, we noted a thermal anomaly in the area of the Klyuchevskoi volcano crater with temperatures rising to 800-900 degrees Celsius [1,472- 1,652 degrees Fahrenheit].

The eruption started. Volcanic bombs are being thrown up to 200 meters [656 feet] above the edge of the crater," the institute director, Alexei Ozerov, said, as quoted in the press release.

In the night, the crater can be seen glowing, according to Ozerov.

Ozerov noted that the institute had not observed ash fallout so far but trails of ash and ash fallouts could emerge in the near future and could present threat to aviation.

