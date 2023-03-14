UrduPoint.com

Klyushin Challenges US Bringing Trial To Massachusetts Court In Hacking Case - Lawyer

Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin's attorney Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Tuesday that they are challenging the US government bringing their case to the District of Massachusetts because the state was only minimally implicated as a pass through location during an alleged hacking scheme

"We're challenging the government bringing the case in the District of Massachusetts when Massachusetts was only minimally implicated (one of hundreds of IPs) as a pass through location for the connections to the filing agent servers," Nemtsev said.

Klyushin, the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, was found guilty by a jury in Boston, Massachusetts, on charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection to a $90 million scheme.

Klyushin is currently scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

