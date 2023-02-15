UrduPoint.com

Klyushin's Defense Team To Appeal Conviction On Trade Charges, Sentencing Set For May 4

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin intends to appeal his conviction on hacking and trade charges in the United States, and his sentencing is set for May 4, his attorney Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are disappointed but respect the jury's verdict," Nemtsev said.

"We intend to appeal various issues including the admissibility of prejudicial statistical evidence, as well as the novel theories of stock fraud and venue that have never before been reviewed or adopted by the First Circuit or the Supreme Court."

US media reported earlier that Klyushin, the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, was found guilty by a jury in Boston, Massachusetts, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection to a $90 million scheme.

