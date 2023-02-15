UrduPoint.com

Klyushin's Defense Team To Appeal Conviction On Trade Charges, Sentencing Set For May 4

Klyushin's Defense Team to Appeal Conviction on Trade Charges, Sentencing Set for May 4

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin intends to appeal his conviction on hacking and trade charges in the United States, and his sentencing is set for May 4, his attorney Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are disappointed but respect the jury's verdict," Nemtsev said. "We intend to appeal various issues including the admissibility of prejudicial statistical evidence, as well as the novel theories of stock fraud and venue that have never before been reviewed or adopted by the First Circuit or the Supreme Court."

Klyushin, the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, was found guilty by a jury in Boston, Massachusetts, on charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection to a $90 million scheme, according to the US Justice Department.

Klyushin and four other Russian nationals were charged with crimes in connection with a global hacking and trading scheme that allegedly netted the defendant $82 million through the use of stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

Federal prosecutors accused the defendants of hacking the computer networks of two US service providers used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.

Klyushin owns the media monitoring and cybersecurity services company M13. He was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

