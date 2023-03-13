UrduPoint.com

Klyushin's Legal Team Seeks Acquittal Arguing Trial In Improper Court - Documents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Klyushin's Legal Team Seeks Acquittal Arguing Trial in Improper Court - Documents

Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin's legal team is seeking to have his conviction on hacking and trade charges acquitted on the grounds that his trial was held in an improper court, court documents revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin's legal team is seeking to have his conviction on hacking and trade charges acquitted on the grounds that his trial was held in an improper court, court documents revealed on Monday.

"Now comes the defendant Vladislav Klyushin, by and through undersigned counsel, and hereby moves for judgment of acquittal ... on the ground that the evidence presented at trial, viewed most favorably to the government, fails to establish venue in this district as a matter of law," attorney Maksim Nemtsev said in a court document.

Nemtsev argues that the trial should not have been held in the US district court in Boston because Klyushin's crime did not take place in the city, so the verdict cannot stand.

Klyushin, the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, was found guilty by a jury in Boston, Massachusetts, on charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection to a $90 million scheme.

Klyushin is currently scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Boston United States Switzerland March May Government Million Court Hacking

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

49 minutes ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

11 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.