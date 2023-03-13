Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin's legal team is seeking to have his conviction on hacking and trade charges acquitted on the grounds that his trial was held in an improper court, court documents revealed on Monday

"Now comes the defendant Vladislav Klyushin, by and through undersigned counsel, and hereby moves for judgment of acquittal ... on the ground that the evidence presented at trial, viewed most favorably to the government, fails to establish venue in this district as a matter of law," attorney Maksim Nemtsev said in a court document.

Nemtsev argues that the trial should not have been held in the US district court in Boston because Klyushin's crime did not take place in the city, so the verdict cannot stand.

Klyushin, the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, was found guilty by a jury in Boston, Massachusetts, on charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection to a $90 million scheme.

Klyushin is currently scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.