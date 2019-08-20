Knife Attack in Hong Kong Leaves Three People Injured - Reports

(@imziishan)

Three people were injured, one of them critically, after being attacked by a knife man in Tseung Kwan O town in eastern Hong Kong, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Three people were injured, one of them critically, after being attacked by a knife man in Tseung Kwan O town in eastern Hong Kong, local media reported on Tuesday.

A witness said a man in his 40s attacked a 24-year-old man and two women aged 26 and 35 with a butcher knife after having a fight with them, the RTHK broadcaster said.

According to the report, the perpetrator left the crime scene and the injured individuals were taken to a hospital.

Police investigation of the incident is underway, the broadcaster added.

The injured individuals were taken to a hospital.