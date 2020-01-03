Knife attacker kills man in Paris park, wounds two before being shot

A knife-wielding man went on the rampage in a park south of Paris Friday, killing a man out for a walk with his wife and wounding two other people before being shot dead by police, officials said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A knife-wielding man went on the rampage in a park south of Paris Friday, killing a man out for a walk with his wife and wounding two other people before being shot dead by police, officials said.

The Paris police department said the man had attacked "several people" around lunchtime in the park in the suburb of Villejuif.

Some managed to evade him, but the man claimed at least one life -- that of a 56-year-old Villejuif local, according to the commune's mayor Franck Le Bohellec.

The victim "was walking with his wife when the attacker approached; he wanted to protect his wife and it was he who received the knife blows," the mayor explained.

According to a source close to the inquiry, another man was seriously wounded in the attack and a woman sustained light injuries.

The attacker fled and was later shot dead by police in the neighbouring suburb of Hay-les-Roses.

He had made his way to a shopping centre "where he seemingly intended to continue his attack," Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun told BFMTV.

"Luckily the police were quickly alerted and made their way rapidly to the scene where they neutralised him by killing him," Jeanbrun said.

Police did not provide a motive for the attack, which came just four days before France marks the fifth anniversary of the killing of 12 people at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris by two brothers vowing allegiance to Al-Qaeda.