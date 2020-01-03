UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Knife Attacker Kills Man In Paris Park, Wounds Two Before Being Shot

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:37 PM

Knife attacker kills man in Paris park, wounds two before being shot

A knife-wielding man went on the rampage in a park south of Paris Friday, killing a man out for a walk with his wife and wounding two other people before being shot dead by police, officials said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A knife-wielding man went on the rampage in a park south of Paris Friday, killing a man out for a walk with his wife and wounding two other people before being shot dead by police, officials said.

The Paris police department said the man had attacked "several people" around lunchtime in the park in the suburb of Villejuif.

Some managed to evade him, but the man claimed at least one life -- that of a 56-year-old Villejuif local, according to the commune's mayor Franck Le Bohellec.

The victim "was walking with his wife when the attacker approached; he wanted to protect his wife and it was he who received the knife blows," the mayor explained.

According to a source close to the inquiry, another man was seriously wounded in the attack and a woman sustained light injuries.

The attacker fled and was later shot dead by police in the neighbouring suburb of Hay-les-Roses.

He had made his way to a shopping centre "where he seemingly intended to continue his attack," Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun told BFMTV.

"Luckily the police were quickly alerted and made their way rapidly to the scene where they neutralised him by killing him," Jeanbrun said.

Police did not provide a motive for the attack, which came just four days before France marks the fifth anniversary of the killing of 12 people at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris by two brothers vowing allegiance to Al-Qaeda.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police France Wife Paris Man Women

Recent Stories

White House to Brief Congress Staff on Iran on Fri ..

4 minutes ago

Kane set for long absence after Spurs star suffers ..

4 minutes ago

600 growth projects of past regime to be completed ..

4 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil Closely Watching Oil Workers in Iraq A ..

4 minutes ago

Chancellor nominates Dr Masood as Bahauddin Zakari ..

9 minutes ago

US to Deploy Thousands More Troops to Middle East ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.