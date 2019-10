A knife-wielding man who stabbed two people at police headquarters in central Paris on Thursday has been shot dead, sources told AFP

The man, who worked as an employee at the police headquarters, was shot by police in the courtyard of the building situated near Notre-Dame cathedral, the sources said.